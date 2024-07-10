The future according to Ray Kurzweil

BENGALURU: I met inventor-futurist Ray Kurzweil on the day his book The Singularity is Nearer was released at Kepler’s Bookstore (California). Wearing his trademark hand-painted suspenders, 76-year-old Ray was gentle and thoughtful. In conversation with his daughter Amy Kurzweil (New Yorker cartoonist and author of Artificial), Ray covered a wide range of topics from the technological to the philosophical. I have tried to understand what his ideas mean to the world and share his six key predictions for the future.

Singularity by 2045: The term ‘singularity’ is borrowed from mathematics (where it refers to an undefined point in a function, like when dividing by zero) and physics (where it refers to the infinitely dense point at the centre of a black hole, where the normal laws of physics break down). Ray uses ‘singularity’ as a metaphor.

His predictions of technological singularity do not suggest that rates of change will become infinite but will come to a point where AI surpasses human intelligence. As the transition happens, we will enhance our cognition quickly enough to adapt. In his 2005 bestseller book The Singularity is Near, Ray had already suggested that we will achieve singularity by 2045. When we do, humanity will be a million times more intelligent than today!

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI): AGI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that possesses the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide range of tasks at a level comparable to that of a human being. AGI aims to handle any intellectual task that a human can. Ray had predicted in early 2000 that we would achieve AGI by 2029, while scientists said it would take around 100 years. Today, his predictions are coming true, and some like Elon Musk believe we can achieve AGI even earlier!