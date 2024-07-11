Family Girl: Sanjana Doss on her role in 'Primetime with Murthys'

Creating Nisha was not the most difficult task for Doss, since she took a lot of inspiration from herself. “Nisha and I are very similar to each other. She is an aspiring actor and at the time I shot this, I was in a similar spot. I was a psychology student. I had moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, but then the lockdown happened, so I had to come back and live with my family, and then I was also trying to get some recognition on social media,”

she says. In the show, Nisha has her insecurities to deal with, and Doss recounts that it’s like many of us. “Just like Nisha, I had so many questions like, ‘When will I become an actor?’, ‘Will I ever be an actor?’ The show talks about really sensitive issues in a very light-hearted way,” she notes, adding that she hoped many other young actors would relate with the themes.

If Doss has to pick her favourite part of the show, then it has to be the Bengaluru connect. “It was very Bengaluru, in terms of language or the kind of jokes that it has,” shares Doss. Working with the team wasn’t just fun, but also knowledgeable for Doss. “The challenging bit was working with my fellow actors who are so academically rich and knowledgeable. They’ve done theatre for years, so they function in a different way. For me to observe them was a learning experience in itself,” she signs off.