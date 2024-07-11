Karnataka HC demands action on dengue outbreak

BENGALURU: Taking suo motu cognisance of the spread of dengue, resulting in deaths in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday took up a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue, based on media reports.

Issuing urgent notice to the chief secretary, secretary of the health and family welfare department, and commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the high court directed them to furnish details on five issues -- preventive and remedial measures taken to check the spread of dengue in Bengaluru city and other districts of the state, including rural areas, steps taken to provide medical facilities, availability of infrastructure, steps taken to create public awareness, and to control mosquito breeding.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind noted that the Right to Health is a necessary concomitant right flowing from Article 21 of the Constitution. “There also springs from the right to live in a healthy environment.

A citizen is entitled to claim his fundamental right, the right to be free from dangers and perilous effects of any disease or pandemic on the way to spread in the society. There is a right to be treated with expert medicinal facilities and effective infrastructure, especially during the times while negotiating the threats from the disease”.

After dictation of orders, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that the state government would appropriately respond to the petition. Recording the same, the court said that the authorities should file their replies and should be ready with their responses on July 23, the next date of the hearing.