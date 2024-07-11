Ranga Shankara's AHA! festival: Bridging the cultural gap for Indian children

BENGALURU: Children possess boundless curiosity about the world. During those precious formative years, life is a canvas of wonder and amazement, where every experience is absorbed like a sponge, shaping their future interests and outlook.

Research suggests a correlation between early exposure to fine arts and culture and the remarkable success of actors in Hollywood. In India, however, there is a lack of cultural education and activities for children. For the past decade and a half, Ranga Shankara has been working to bridge this gap with its annual AHA! International Theatre for Children Festival.

“We have such a huge population, but there’s very little being made for children. We often create one-size-fits-all content and call it children’s films or plays, but they don’t truly address issues that help children understand life, shape their personalities, or deal with truth and untruth.

I got to see such plays when I was young, and when I went to Germany, I saw festivals dedicated to children and realised that India was woefully lacking in this area. If we invest in children today, we will have cultured adults tomorrow,” notes actor-thespian and co-founder of Ranga Shankara, Arundhati Nag. “We were convinced that we needed to create plays with content that children can understand. It is theatre for children, not by children.”