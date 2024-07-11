Rising dengue cases in Bengaluru: Symptoms, treatment, prevention tips

BENGALURU: During every monsoon, dengue fever cases tend to rise. Over the last few weeks, there has been a significant increase in dengue cases, with some patients requiring hospital admission and specialised care. Thus, it is crucial to recognise early symptoms and take precautions.

What are the symptoms?

Dengue fever, caused by the dengue virus, is spread by the vector Aedes Aegypti mosquito. It usually appears in three phases: the febrile phase, the critical phase, and the recovery phase. Patients develop symptoms within 8-12 days after the mosquito bite, which is during the febrile phase. These include high-grade fever, severe myalgia, backache, headache, and rash. These symptoms are common among both children and adults and may last for three to five days.

Children may additionally have abdominal pain, vomiting, nosebleeds, and gum bleeding. If there is a delay in diagnosis and patient care, complications such as bleeding manifestations, severe tiredness, giddiness on standing, and shock can occur. This is the critical phase which commonly occurs after three to four days of fever and lasts for two to three days or longer.

Treating dengue

Treatment for dengue is predominantly symptomatic and revolves around proper hydration. In children, if the fever doesn’t subside after three days, parents should take their child to a paediatrician to assess their condition and offer treatment accordingly.