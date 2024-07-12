Kannada actor, TV anchor Aparna Vastarey dies at 57 after battle with cancer

BENGALURU: Kannada actor and popular TV anchor Aparna Vastarey passed away here on Thursday. She was suffering from cancer. Aparna was 57. She is survived by her husband Nagaraj Vastarey, Kannada writer and architect.

Aparna shot to fame with her role in Puttanna Kanagal’s film, ‘Masanada Hoovu’, in 1984. Later, she acted in many films, including ‘Inspector Vikram’. Aparna was also known for her roles in TV serials. Mudalamane and Mukta were among her popular serials.

She lent her voice to many programmes on DD Chandana and worked for Vividha Bharati. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) roped in Aparna for Namma Metro’s automated announcements. She was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada season 1 in 2013. In 2015, Aparana played ‘Varalakshmi’ in Maja Talkies comedy show.

“Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the country by presenting in Kannada language very elegantly in the programs of major Kannada channels, including government functions, has left us very soon. May her soul rest in peace,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote on ‘X’.