NIMHANS to hold events on brain awareness in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a bid to bring people together to learn, discuss, and reflect on the importance of mental health, the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind (CBM) at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is organising Brain Awareness Week with ‘Coffee, Cinema, and Community: Mental Health Redefined’ initiative.

The initiative features a variety of activities from book talks and film discussions to art exhibitions and storytelling workshops to foster engagement and understanding around mental health.

The highlights of the event include – a guided tour of NIMHANS with Director Dr Pratima Murthy on July 15, from 9-11 am, providing an in-depth look at the institution’s history and research, along with a visit to the Brain Museum, a book talk by Dr Sanjeev Jain on July 17 from 4-5.30 pm at Atta Galatta, discussing his book ‘Mindscape and Landscape: An Illustrated History of NIMHANS’, an art exhibition titled ‘Through the Looking Glass’ on July 20 at the Neurobiology Research Centre, featuring artwork and images related to mental health and neuroscience, a panel discussion on the portrayal of mental health in films on July 20, from 6.30-8 pm at Bangalore International Centre (BIC), and a storytelling workshop by Dr Ankit Dwivedi on July 21 from 5-7 pm at BIC, focusing on mental wellness through narratives.

Entry to all the events is free of cost. For registrations and more information, visit – cbmnimhans.org/events or bangaloreinternationalcentre.org