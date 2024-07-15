Karnataka: Education department asks schools to take up spraying, fogging

BENGALURU: With the rise in dengue cases in the state, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a circular to all government, aided and unaided schools to undertake preventive measures and curb the spread of vector-borne diseases. Experts have warned that a major chuck of dengue cases are being detected in children and those below the age of 18.

The department has instructed schools to clear accumulated water on and near school premises and dispose of wet waste immediately to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. “Necessary steps should be taken so that school students do not roam near such areas and action should be taken as per rules to clear and dispose of the waste,’ the DSEL circular, dated July 10, read.

Educational institutions must work in tandem with gram panchayat and civic bodies to organise spraying and fogging for anti-dengue measures. DSEL has also asked schools to scoop, wash and empty all overheard tanks and water filters once a week. Post cleaning and drying, the tanks should be shut tight with lids.

Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital, said parents and teachers should closely monitor children for symptoms and take preventive measures such as making children wear long-sleeved clothes while being outdoors in the mornings and evenings.

The Education Department has also asked schools to create awareness during prayer time and inform about the symptoms of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus. If any cases of fever are reported among school students they must immediately admit them to the nearest healthcare centre and provide appropriate treatment, stated the circular.