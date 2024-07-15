Private laboratories across Bengaluru fleece patients, Charge up to Rs 3K

BENGALURU: Despite the government capping the prices for dengue tests at Rs 250-300, private laboratories across Bengaluru have been found charging significantly higher rates, anywhere between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000.

Recently, the health department took action against 22 laboratories for violating the mandated price caps, but the issue seems to continue unabated. When TNIE contacted labs in Malleswaram, Sanjaynagar, JP Nagar, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, Koramangala, and Yelahanka, to ascertain the rates for dengue tests, more than 15 of them quoted prices ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 1,300 for a Rapid Test, despite the government’s cap of Rs 250; and Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,000 for the ELISA test, capped by the government at Rs 300 per test. Some labs even quoted an additional Rs 250-400 for Complete Blood Count test, crucial to monitor platelet count and white blood cell levels, which can be significantly affected by the infection.

At a major diagnostic centre affiliated to a hospital chain, operating multiple outlets, clinics, and pharmacies across the city, the receptionist said they charge the following prices – Rs 1,140 for the ELISA NS1 test and Rs 1,797 in JP Nagar for the combined ELISA test, covering both NS1 and IgM. When refused to sign up for registration, they offered a discount of Rs 150 on the quoted prices.

In another branch of the same centre, providing the Malleshwaram PIN code this time, they informed that the cost of the profile dengue test would be Rs 3,040 – 10 times higher than the capped prices.