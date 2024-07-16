Band Baja Style

BENGALURU: With the months-long wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant having finally concluded, we can take a moment to appreciate the rich culture and heritage of Indian handlooms, which were the highlight of the festivities.

Best of Tradition

The wedding showcased Indian handlooms at their finest. One standout was the multicoloured hand embroidery. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a vibrant embroidered Anarkali, similar to the intricate work seen in one of the bride’s lehengas. “This embroidery, particularly from Kutch, features colourful threads and mirror work.

These heirloom styles never go out of fashion. As a Kutchi myself, I incorporate many passed-down items in a contemporary way,” says fashion designer Husna Sait. The piece that captured Sait’s heart was the Panetar lehenga that Merchant wore for her wedding. “Panetar is the traditional wedding attire in Gujarat, a gift from the bride’s maternal side, and can be a lehenga or saree,” she explains.

Floral Bloom

If not the full floral dupatta like Merchant’s, there are smart and minimalist ways to add flowers to your wedding look. Designer Aryan Naidu suggests using flowers as a bracelet. “Not just a bracelet; you could use them as any jewellery, like a necklace or maang tikka.

To incorporate them into your garment, consider adding them as a border to your saree or lehenga dupatta. You could make a small bouquet of flowers to add to the piece,” says Naidu. However, he notes the practical challenges: “It can be a bit difficult due to the weight, but it’s worth it.”