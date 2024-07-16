Book Brahma Literature Festival : Words from south

BENGALURU: Every book serves as a portal to a distinct universe, offering readers a glimpse into diverse cultures, histories, and perspectives. Yet, some voices and worlds remain hidden like diamonds in the rough. India’s literary landscape has long been dominated by literature in a few languages, overshadowing the vast contributions of regional literature.

Recognising this gap, the Book Brahma Literature Festival (BBLF), a three-day event dedicated to celebrating the rich literary heritage of South Indian languages, is set to be held in Bengaluru from August 9 to 11 at St John’s Auditorium in Koramangala.

“There are a lot of literature festivals in India and abroad. Most of the literary focus in India is oriented towards English literature. For the last 3,000 years, Indian languages have contributed significantly to shaping world literature, but this contribution is not well recognised. So, we have decided to start a South Indian Literature Festival which is set to be one of the biggest Indian language literature festivals in the world,” says Satish Chapparike, the festival’s director.

The inaugural edition of the festival brings together over 300 authors from all South Indian languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam – including those who write in English. Chapparike has received positive responses from delegates, authors, and publishers. “We’ve already got around 2,000 registrations,” he says.