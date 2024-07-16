Finding middle ground

BENGALURU: In recent years, there’s been a growing interest among Bengalureans in Japanese culture and language, largely fueled by the increasing popularity of Japanese pop culture such as anime and manga. Japan Habba, the annual cultural festival that spotlights the best of Japan in Bengaluru, has long been a hub for enthusiasts of the Japanese language and culture.

For those looking for more frequent interactions, Minna Shuugou! Cubbon Park offers a regular event that brings together locals interested in Japanese culture and the nearly 1,000-strong Japanese community in Bengaluru, bridging the gap between each edition of Japan Habba.

“Japan Habba takes place only once a year, so we wanted to create a platform where Indian people who study Japanese and Japanese residents can meet regularly and build a sense of community,” shares Meghna Vijaykumar, who co-founded the initiative alongside Saori Sarkar, a Bengaluru resident of Japanese origin, and Nivi Pal, a city-based techie. “We don’t have any high objectives. We just meet for fun. If anyone has the slightest interest, they can show up,” adds Saori, who has lived in India for nearly 15 years.

Established in October 2023, Minna Shuugou! Cubbon Park has quickly gained traction, attracting over 800 members. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of every month at 10am in Cubbon Park. “Before this, other Japanese communities required a high level of Japanese proficiency or were specific to anime clubs. This is a great middle-ground where everyone can join, even if they don’t know Japanese,” explains Pal.