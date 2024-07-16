Healing through forgiving

BENGALURU: Did you know that July 7 marked the Global Forgiveness Day? This is different from Jain traditions of Kshamavani, but has some of the same principles of forgiveness being a key aspect of healing oneself, and for promoting peace and harmony. Forgiving those who have caused harm to you and forgiving oneself for causing harm to oneself or others, are both seen as key aspects of forgiveness here and as a way to more fully come back to a state of loving grace and gratitude for oneself.

It is one thing to consider the harm done by people one doesn’t necessarily love or with whom we have a relationship, and look at forgiveness of such matters. With people we don’t care much about, it might not feel important at all, and it’s easy to forget the whole matter. The car that cut across the traffic and blocked you is forgotten in a matter of minutes. The restaurant that served bad chutney with half-cooked dosas might get a bad review but is quickly forgotten too. We do not necessarily need to forgive what is easily forgotten, do we?

In love and relationships, things can get much more complicated. On one hand, in the early stages of falling in love and amidst the intoxication of the infatuation, everything is forgiven easily. We do not care if the beloved came late or did not come at all as promised, and instead only fret and worry about it, and make a fuss over it when we do get to meet. We forgive slights at the slightest show of affection and are ready to wipe the slate clean without really needing any signs of remorse at all. Forgiveness comes very easily for a while when we are in that state of early love.