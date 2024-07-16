KIA Road: Cops to book lane rule breakers from today

BENGALURU: To reduce accidents and avert traffic snarls, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will strictly enforce lane discipline on the busy Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road (Bengaluru-Ballari Road - NH 44) from Tuesday. Those violating traffic rules and lane discipline will be penalised Rs 500. Lack of lane discipline among motorists is the main reason for traffic congestion and road accidents in the city.

DCP (North-Traffic) Siri Gowri told TNIE that the initiative was prompted by frequent traffic jams caused by heavy goods vehicles slowing down the movement of other vehicles on KIA Road. The enforcement area stretches from Kodigehalli flyover to Sadahalli in the limits of Yelahanka, Hebbal, Chikkajala and Devanahalli traffic police stations. Motorists violating lane discipline will be booked under Section 177 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and fined Rs 500, he said.

A senior traffic police officer said fines will be collected manually from the offenders using interceptors. Accidents happen when motorists fail to follow lane discipline and overtake other vehicles. Drivers of heavy goods vehicles should take the left lane, while others can take the central and right lanes, strictly adhering to speed limits, he added. After lane discipline was strictly enforced on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, 6,406 cases were booked in 28 days in April-May.