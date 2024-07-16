The challenges of being old

BENGALURU: A tuft of hair decided to rebel and turned grey, ensuring its prominence was pronounced enough for the mirror to tease me and my friends to advise me to colour it black to synchronise with the rest of my crown. “More than your resume, it is important to look young. You will be competing with the 20-year-olds,” most of them cautioned.

I took the bait, for at age 30 it was not great to look grey while hunting for a job in journalism, which, like many other professions, was evolving into a new work order. So, the next day, the grey blacked out. In those days, one did not have a choice of VIBGYOR to colour their hair. It was a monochromic affair with the ultimate option of brown.

This is not a fabled Grimms’ ‘once upon a time’ introduction to the saga of a timeless yearning to stay and look young. Fast forward to now, many years from when I first coloured my hair to reassert my youth against a rebellious lock of hair. The compulsion to look young has waned, as is evident in the salt and pepper-hair of people who are at ease with the way they look. But that is it. The pressure to be young is at an all-time high. They say that age is in the mind. That is true, but in whose mind is the question?

If you have crossed your mid-50s, be prepared to answer a volley of unwarranted and unsolicited questions from the curious lot – your peers among others. Questions may range from whether you still have a job and why; if your health is okay; and if you have adequate medical health insurance, because what you have may not be enough in times of corporate healthcare and sky-high insurance. If your children are settled, how and where? And if you brazen them out with positive responses bordering on indifference, there are always more queries lurking in those dark spots of suspicion and stereotyping.