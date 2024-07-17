Bengaluru: Lok Adalat settles 40,03,411 cases, reunites 259 couples

BENGALURU: The national-level Lok Adalat held between July 3 and 13, has set a new record and settled a total of 40,03,411 cases including 2,64,675 cases pending in various courts across the state and 37,38,766 pre-litigation cases, between July 3-13. The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) provides free legal services to the weaker sections of society.

A 31-year-old case for permanent injunction filed in 1993 was also settled during the Lok Adalat held in Bengaluru. On July 13, 701 cases were disposed of in Bengaluru followed by 434 cases at the Dharwad bench, and 520 cases at the Kalaburagi bench.

According to a report released by Karnataka High Court Judge and executive chairperson of KSLSA Justice V Kameswar Rao, a total of 1,550 matrimonial cases were settled including maintenance and domestic violence cases. The Lok Adalat also settled 3,356 partition suits and reunited 259 couples through conciliation efforts.

Justice Rao highlighted that under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVC) 5,220 motor vehicle claims were disposed of, and a hefty compensation amount of Rs 260 crores was paid. 897 MVC execution cases were also settled, the amount totalling to Rs 61 crores.

After KSLSA requested the government to extend the payment of property tax with a 5% rebate, over 9 lakh taxpayers benefited. “KSLSA on June 4, had requested the Chief Secretary to extend the benefit of giving a rebate for payment of property tax for the year 2024-2025, which encouraged a total of 9,00,935 taxpayers and Rs 694 crores were collected in property taxes,” said Rao.

As far as the land acquisition cases are concerned, 261 cases were settled with a payment of Rs 101 crore to the litigants. A total of 15 cases were disposed of and Rs 1.22 crores were paid as compensation for RERA cases.