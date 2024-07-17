Dengue cases in Karnataka cross 10,000 mark

BENGALURU: Total dengue cases in Karnataka have breached the 10,000 mark touching 10,449 cases.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 487 fresh cases. The total number of active cases in the state has reached 358. 128 of them are hospitalised. The total cases of hospitalised patients are highest in BBMP limits with 141, followed by 23 each from Mandya and Tumakuru, and 19 in Dharwad. On Tuesday, 4,572 tests were conducted, taking the total tests to 78,489. BBMP topped the list with 2,724 tests, followed by Hassan with 244 tests, Chikkamagaluru with 208 tests and Udupi with 199 tests. To date, the state has recorded eight dengue deaths, and the fatality rate is at 0.07%.

Suspected dengue kills 9-yr-old in Hassan district

A nine-year-old boy died of suspected dengue at HIMS hospital in Hassan on Monday. Rajesh, a resident of Madalu village in Arasikere taluk, was admitted to Arasikere taluk hospital and later shifted to HIMS as his condition deteriorated. There has been a rise in dengue cases in Hassan.