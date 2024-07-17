The fantastic world of Kashi

The streets run like veins in a central nervous system. The animals of Kashi seem wise and brooding. Cows chew their food in the middle of the roads, with the sagacity of Socrates. Dogs have a permanent look of confusion Confucius on their faces. Goats were unaware that Virat Kohli is now being associated with them, and continued to ruminate on life’s important questions. Human beings, animals, and motor vehicles walked the streets of life with the calmness of Buddha on herbs.

The same sense of fatality is also reflected in the businessmen of Kashi. Paan shops only sold paan – no cigarettes, mints, or chai. Countless shops sold just one item – malai. The learned men running the shops made you wait for as long as they wanted. Shops were shut in the afternoons, but you could see the owners lounging on cots inside. Customers might be kings, but even kings come to Kashi to die. And what is a little time in the larger scheme of things, when everybody was going to finally end up in a ghat a few kilometers away? If Jeff Bezos visits Kashi, he will end the same-day delivery processes that he has perfected so well.

I spent an unhealthy amount of time on Manikarnika ghat and watched as bodies were burnt one after the other. It made me question my anxiety, my goals, and my desires in life. Once I had feasted on the heavenly foods of Kashi, I returned to my hotel room and ordered a burger from an app. The delivery agent took 75 minutes to deliver the burger, completely upending the meaning of the term ‘fast food’.

Our scriptures say that when the world gets incorrigibly corrupted, Kalki's avatar will descend on the earth and bring an end to the world as we know it. I hope Kalki spares the city of Kashi. A city where life and death pay rent and co-exist peacefully. A city where people begin their days with sweets – for what are calories in front of the Kaala Chakra?

