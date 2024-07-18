BBMP seals GT World Mall days after denial of entry to dhoti-wearing farmer over non-payment of property tax

A day after GT Mall in Magadi Road, located in Bengaluru South, allegedly denied a farmer from entering as he was wearing a dhoti, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South Zone division sealed the mall over the pending tax dues worth Rs 1.78 crores.

The BBMP South Zone Commissioner Vinoth Priya said: "The mall authorities failed to pay the property tax for the year 2023-2024 and hence we are initiating action like sealing down, reminder notices were also served to pay the tax dues."

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath also has given instructions to seal down the mall.

The development comes just a day after the mall courted a controversy as it allegedly denied entry to Fakirappa, a farmer from north Karnataka, who was dressed in Dhoti has come with his family to watch the film. The issue also became a subject in the assembly and the Karnataka government is contemplating a 7-day closure.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in the assembly stated that he has spoken with one of the former BBMP commissioners and said there is a provision in the government for such an action to shut down the mall for 7 days.