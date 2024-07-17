Farmer was denied entry to Bengaluru GT Mall due to his traditional attire

BENGALURU: A farmer wearing a traditional dhoti and shirt, aged around 60, was denied entry to GT Mall in Bengaluru. The farmer and his son has gone to the mall to watch a movie on Tuesday, but the security personnel deemed his attire inappropriate for entry.

In a video that went viral on social media, the farmer can be seen being humiliated. The incident occurred around 6 pm on Tuesday when Nagaraj from Haveri, along with his father, went to GT Mall on Magadi Road to watch a movie.

The mall staff barred the duo at the main entry because Nagaraj's father, a farmer, was dressed in traditional farmer attire. Despite pleading with the staff for over half an hour, they were still refused entry. When Nagaraj questioned the supervisor, he replied that higher authorities had given them orders. The incident sparked outrage on social media.