Bengaluru: 'Namma' Metro staff stop farmer from boarding train

BENGALURU: Namma Metro has come under severe and wide criticism after its staff stopped a farmer from boarding the rail at Rajajinagar metro station citing that he was shabbily dressed.
In an undated video that has gone viral on social media, a metro commuter, Karthik C Airani, along with other passengers, is seen confronting the Metro staff for their insensitive behaviour towards the farmer.
Airani demanded that the Metro staff show the rule that prevents people who are shabbily dressed from using Metro services. After a huge uproar, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited regretted the inconvenience caused to the passenger and said Metro is an inclusive service.
In the viral video, passenger Airani is seen confronting the security staff at Rajajinagar metro station and he is joined by other passengers.
Is Metro only for VIPs, asks commuter
“He (the farmer) is not allowed inside citing that his clothes are dirty. His sack is also searched, there is nothing inside it that is prohibited from carrying in the metro. The sack has only clothes,” Airani said.
Airani and other passengers explained to the staff that he is a farmer from a village. He possesses the required ticket to travel in the Metro and why shouldn’t he be allowed, they asked. “Just because he is dressed shabbily and other passengers will feel uncomfortable with this, he isn’t allowed. Is metro transport open to only VIPs? I am dressed well. Will I be allowed to travel free of cost,” questioned Airani in the video.
“He is from a village. He is a farmer. If the farmer is in possession of anything that is barred from being carried in the metro rail, then you are free to ban his entry. But restricting him without any such thing is blatant discrimination,” he said. He also managed to ensure that the farmer boarded the train. The farmer got down at Majestic station.
Netizens praised Airani for his efforts to stop discrimination. Some others slammed metro and said that this is a modern day apartheid practised in metro, while some demanded that the metro staff be sensitised to treat the passengers well and prevent such instances in the future.