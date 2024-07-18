Karnataka: Hospitals told to reserve beds for dengue cases

BENGALURU: In response to the alarming increase in dengue cases and to prevent dengue-related fatalities across the state, the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) department has mandated that beds be reserved in several hospitals in the city to ensure effective management of severe dengue cases.

The hospitals in Bengaluru that have been instructed to reserve a specific number of beds for dengue patients until further notice include, KC General Hospital (25 beds), CV Raman Hospital (25 beds), GH Jayanagara (25 beds), Taluk Hospital, Yelahanka (10 beds), and Taluk Hospital, KR Puram (10 beds).

The directive is in addition to the previous orders that required district headquarters HFW hospitals to reserve 10 beds each and taluk headquarters HFW hospitals to reserve five beds each for dengue patients. The reservations will remain in effect until further orders.

Meanwhile, as of July 17, the state recorded 10,973 dengue-positive cases. Of these, 4,040 were reported within BBMP limits, 63 in Bengaluru Urban, and 51 in Bengaluru Rural. Chikkamagaluru recorded the second-highest number of cases in the state, with a total of 621.