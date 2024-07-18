Rain check: Maintaining health during monsoon

BENGALURU: Are people around you ‘under the weather’ lately? The damp and humid environment creates a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses, leading to an increase in common illnesses like colds and flu. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her audiobook, 'Eating in The Age of Dieting on Audible', elaborates on how maintaining good health during the monsoon is easier than we think. Here are five foods that she recommends

Spiced-Up Chai

With monsoon comes the desire to sit by the window sipping a hot cup of tea. Add ginger and tulsi for digestion and immunity; add lemongrass to prevent bloating and congestion; add black pepper or cinnamon to improve insulin sensitivity.

Indigenous Produce

“The soil during the rains is not suitable for growing green leafy vegetables, and therefore we shift to creepers like bottle gourd, pumpkin, bitter gourd, ridge gourd and root vegetables like sweet potato, elephant foot yam and purple yam. The exception to this rule is the wild and uncultivated greens that shoot up during the season like roselle plant, dragon stalk yam, fiddlehead fern, to name a few,” she says.

Nutrient-Rich Grains and Millets

When it comes to monsoons, Diwekar recommends nachini. “You can eat it as porridge, bhakhri or even a papad,” she says. Additionally, she suggests seasonal substitutes in place of multigrain breads, attas and biscuits.