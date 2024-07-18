Tunes of yearning

BENGALURU: Singer Sanjith Hegde’s latest song Nange Allava is a heartfelt ode to love and the feeling of longing for the person you love the most. The melodious song makes you wish for a happy ending. Coming from a personal space, Hegde says that the song holds a special place and took some amount of convincing for him to release the song for others to listen.

“This was one of the first songs that I wrote that allowed me to tell my story. It speaks of something that everybody goes through – when you meet people and sometimes you have to say goodbye to some of them in your life,” says Hegde.

His last song Gulaboo was in Hindi, but for sensitive emotional songs like this, Hedge feels Kannada was suitable. “I express my feelings in Kannada, a language I am more comfortable in,” he says.

The song has gotten almost 25 lakh views since its release in the last week of June with many able to relate to the emotions in the song. “The most beautiful part about writing music is that it can be perceived in a million different ways. As long as the song is finding its way into people’s lives, I am happy...that is the point of making art,” Hegde shares.

The track’s video also features Sanjana Doss and was shot by cinematographer Bijoy Shetty. The lyrics were penned by Nagarjuna Sharma and Hegde. Hegde is currently writing his album. “I am dropping an EP around the end of August and an album in November,” he shares.