Bengaluru sees dip in luxury housing sales amid overall real estate boom

BENGALURU: India’s real estate market is witnessing a boom, not just for commercial and office spaces, but also for residential units. According to a recently released report, India’s luxury housing – units priced Rs 4 crore and above — have maintained strong sales momentum, registering a 27% increase from last year in the January to July period.

“A total of 156,000 units were sold and over 153,000 new units were launched across all categories,” stated the India Market Monitor Q2 2024 report by CBRE South Asia, a real estate consulting firm, on Thursday.

Bengaluru, one of the top real-estate cities in the country, along with Mumbai and Pune accounted for an impressive 63% share in the total residential sales in India in January-June 2024.

As far as the luxury segment is concerned, the city under-performed compared to last year in the same quarter. In Q2 last year, the city had made 200 sales, but this year, only 10 units were sold. Individuals are investing more in the mid-segment in the city, the report stated.