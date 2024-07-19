Garbage collection resumes as villagers near landfill stop stir in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The three-day protest by residents of Mittiganahalli and Kannur against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) affected door-to-door garbage collection as well as clearing of waste from the city to the landfill. With protesters blocking entry of garbage trucks to the Mittiganahalli waste processing plant, piles of waste accumulated across the city, especially in Mahadevpura, BBMP East and BBMP South Zones.

For years, the villagers have been demanding that the Palike address the leachate issue from the garbage dumped there.

Ashok S, president of Kannur Gram Panchayat, said the panchayat consists of 15 villages that have been severely affected due to 450 trucks dumping waste in the Mittiganahalli waste processing plant. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited agreed to their demands in writing on Wednesday evening and the local MLA also has been briefed.

“The villagers are at the receiving end of the BBMP apathy. As much as 300 crore litre of leachate has seeped into the villages and the civic body is least bothered about this. The villagers are suffering due to the unbearable stench. As there was rain, the leachate also entered the 1.5-km stormwater drain connecting Kannur to Doddagubbi. Since we have objected to the entry of trucks, the Palike officials have agreed to build a parallel stormwater drain at a cost of Rs 22 crore and also approved Rs 70 crore to set up a 1 MLD leachate treatment plant,” said Ashoka.