Global outage forces cancellation of 26 IndiGo flights from Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A total of 26 departing flights from Bengaluru, all operated by IndiGo were cancelled on Friday due to a global outage that has impacted operations and flights and airports world over.

The queues were moving very slowly in both Terminal 1 & 2 of Kempegowda International Airport all day with manual check-ins and boarding passes being issued.

An Airport Authority of India source told The New Indian Express, " All the cancelled flights today were that of Indigo. Flights to Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Nagpur were among those cancelled. No International or cargo flight has been cancelled."

An official statement from the spokesperson of Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates flights here said, "Global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (DCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including BLR Airport since 10:40 am.on July 19. Indigo, Akasa, and SpiceJet in T1 and Air India Express in T2 are among the impacted airlines. The Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) systems are also experiencing disruptions."

In response to this situation, Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa have taken proactive measures by initiating manual check-ins to ensure minimal disruption to passengers and flight schedules, the statement added.

Those who repeatedly tried booking tickets for future travel too suffered with the money taken but booking not made.

Karthik Ramanath, was booking a round trip ticket from Bengaluru to Mumbai around noon. "I booked my onward ticket from Bengaluru to Mumbai on July 31. It got booked. When I tried booking the return ticket, it said server is down and I could not do so. However, the fare has been deducted. I got a mail later saying my fare will be reimbursed within five days," he said.