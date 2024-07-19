Global outage forces cancellation of over 55 flights to and from Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Friday turned out to be a miserable day for flyers in Bengaluru as a total of 28 departing flights from the Kempegowda International Airport and 25 incoming flights were cancelled abruptly due to a global Microsoft system outage. At least 77 flights suffered considerable delays. Most of the cancelled flights were operated by Indigo.

With airlines failing to alert flyers about the cancellation, hundreds suffered as they reached the airport by taxi and then had to return home, thus spending both ways.

With the check-in of flyers done manually and a paper boarding pass issued inside the terminal, queues moved very slowly in both Terminal 1 & 2 of the airport. "Flights had to be cancelled due to the huge pile-up of flyers queuing up for checks," said an airport source. Both incoming and outgoing flights were delayed for an average of 45-50 minutes.

Among those whose flight was cancelled was Vibhor V, a consultant in Analytics. With the web check-in completed and boarding pass too on hand, he travelled from Bannerghatta to board his Mumbai flight (6E 5376, which had a departure time of 7.15 pm from T1.

He told The New Indian Express, "I reached by 4.15 pm and got a shock when the CISF staff did not permit me to enter the terminal. They tried to scan my boarding pass and it could not be done. They said my flight is cancelled as per their records. They asked me to visit the Indigo counter for refund or rescheduling of the flight."

When he reached that counter, he saw hundreds waiting for the refund. "Indigo said they could not give me the refund immediately as the systems were not working. Nor could they reschedule to the following day as they did not know the flying status of the next day flights," Vibhor added.

He paid Rs 1,000 as taxi fare to reach the airport and is paying a similar sum to get back home.