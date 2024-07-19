Health experts advocate for ban on chlorinated gloves

BENGALURU: Health experts have advocated a ban on chlorinated gloves, highlighting significant risks due to residual chlorine, including skin irritation and allergic reaction. Chlorinated gloves can also become brittle and tear, increasing infection risk for healthcare providers and patients, experts said.

This comes a day after the Indian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (IRGMA) requested the government to ban the import of chlorinated gloves to mitigate the associated risks.

In recent communications to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the Customs (Imports) Department, IRGMA highlighted violations of bio-waste disposal rules and non-compliance by importers of phased-out chlorinated gloves. It advocated for the use of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) approved gloves only in government hospitals, aligning with the Quality Control Order (QCO).

The association noted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had mandated phasing out chlorinated gloves by March 27, 2019, and the West Bengal State Pollution Control Board has also issued a ban on their use. Despite these regulations, chlorinated gloves continue to be imported and used, posing significant health risks.

Speaking to TNIE, experts said they have personally experienced issues with chlorine residue causing infection risks. While they welcome the switch to safer options, they emphasise the importance of ensuring readily available high-quality alternatives.