Raghu Dixit to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics

BENGALURU: Singer Raghu Dixit’s music has always highlighted the diversity of Indian music, particularly its rich folk traditions. The city-based musician has enjoyed a growing international appeal, and later this month, his band, The Raghu Dixit Project, is set to perform for a global audience at the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to be held from July 26 to August 11.

The band will perform at the Olympic House of India, in the Parc de la Villette, on July 29 and 30, with an hour-long performance each day.

Having represented India many times in the past, Dixit, the frontman of the band, says the joy of representing the country never fades. “It is always an honour to represent India. For a couple of years, we performed at Cannes for the

India Pavilion. The best part is that the show will be open to the public and not just to delegates,” says Dixit on a call from Europe, where he is touring with his latest album Shakkar.

While looking forward to a good turnout, Dixit notes that the energy during his concerts is always high, irrespective of the turnout. “During my concerts, everyone has to dance – that’s the rule we follow. It doesn’t matter who is in the audience; everyone simply has to,” he quips.