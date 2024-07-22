App-based cab pick-up points to debut at SMVT in Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli

BENGALURU: For the convenience of passengers, the Bengaluru Railway Division is introducing designated parking space for app-based cab aggregators that will serve as pick-up points at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli. The contract for this has been awarded to a Mumbai-based firm and the new system will be in place in a fortnight.

A top official said, “The firm, ODS Protective Services Pvt Ltd, has been awarded the contract for a three-year period at SMVT. It will onboard the app-based cab aggregators and manage them. Railways will be paid Rs 3 lakh annually as licence fee by the concern.” As of now, the company plans to launch the services on August 6.

An initiative on these lines was attempted at KSR Bengaluru railway station six years ago, but it wound up shortly after the aggregator walked out of the contract citing lack of profit.

Presently, the space allotted is 120 sqft on the entry on the Banaswadi side. “We will also be tendering another space for cab aggregators measuring 102 sqft on the other entry, the Baiyappanahalli side, shortly,” he said.

At present, the space outside the station is chaotic with cabs booked by public parking all over. “We do have designated pre-paid auto and taxi points which we will shift to the middle so that public who alight can immediately spot them. The new designated parking space will come at the right end of the station when one arrives,” he said.