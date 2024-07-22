Artworks to preserve impermanence

BENGALURU: Successive centuries have wrecked cultures, ideologies and communities. What often remained at the end of any catastrophic storm was the art that civilisations left behind. From the eroding paintings on ancient cave walls, the towering pyramids of exotic Egypt and the masterpieces that mesmerise us from museum walls, it is only art that has lived long after its creators have vanished.

It may surprise you to know then, that there are artworks that are primarily made with the sole intention of disappearing over time. Artists have always challenged conventions. The traditional idea of the permanence of art too has been questioned and art with expiry dates have often been created. There have also been a multitude of traditional art forms founded on the notion of impermanence.

Tradition transformed

The ritualistic art form of Kalamezhuthu, practiced in Kerala, is said to have originated in the Chola dynasty. This painting in bright colours which has been inspired by the Kerala mural tradition, is done on the floor. A Kalamezhuthu painting begins at a predetermined time and is usually done by men. The patterns may vary but they all pay tribute to Hindu deities. The floor is prepared at first with a paste of rice powder and cow dung and the first line is drawn from east to west. The border lines are then made, colours filled and the painting is only complete when the eyes have been drawn at the end. The artist’s palette consists of only five colours which represent the five elements of nature and are made from natural sources. The paintings are erased at the end of the ritual to symbolise the ephemeral nature of life itself.

Similarly, the Tibetan-Buddhist tradition of creating mandalas or geometric patterns that represents the cosmos, also focuses on the transitory nature of all existence. The coloured sand design is destroyed at the end, in keeping with the core beliefs of Buddhism that everything is impermanent. Even the destruction is highly ceremonial and is done in a certain order.

The humble kolam or rangoli that we adorn our thresholds with, at the crack of dawn, also does not last till the end of the day. Constantly treaded upon or washed away, their impermanence is acknowledged and new ones are drawn the next day.

Momentary graffitis

Graffiti artists are well aware that the fate of their creations is not in their hands. It could be destroyed, removed or disfigured by vandals. And yet, what drives graffiti and street artists to continue portraying their social commentary on city walls and buildings despite the uncertain future of their painstakingly made works? Anonymous artist Banksy’s graffiti’s pop up in unimaginable public locations, boldly proclaiming his messages of social and political relevance. What happens then, after Banksy sprays a wall? In many cases, they have been accidentally removed, and sometimes, they have been painted over by authorities. Many have been taken away by private collectors. However famous an artist may be, the illegality of graffiti art stemming from the fact that it is always done on public property without the consent of the authorities or the rightful owners, unfortunately makes it a temporary art form.