Not for gender-neutral sexual offence laws: Women’s federation of India

BENGALURU: The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) has strongly opposed the state government’s proposal to make rape and other sexual offence laws ‘gender-neutral’. In a consultation meeting held here on Sunday, the Federation said it will be submitting a comprehensive memorandum that includes strengthening laws against marital rape, establishing a dedicated sector for transgender issues, and empowering the transgender community to assert their property rights to the state government. They also called for stricter laws against gender-based discrimination.

BT Venkatesh, an advocate from Bengaluru, emphasized the need for inclusive measures to protect the transgender community without compromising women’s rights and said, “Gender neutrality should aim to bring equality, not evoke anti-feminist sentiments among people, which is a patriarchal mindset.”

Providing an overview of circumstances in rural areas, he explained, “In rural areas, women who are subjected to rape are sometimes pressured by authorities to marry their assailants as a solution. This unjust practice deprives the victim of freedom and voice.”

He added, “It’s crucial to address gender neutrality to protect the transgender community from sexual assault and rape, but modifying laws meant to protect women is merely a facade.” Retired DGP Jija Hari Singh said, “Gender neutrality is seen as a step towards development, but it is important to focus on the fact that the existing laws should not be diluted but rather, new gender-neutral laws should be implemented.”

In agreement with Singh, Akkai Padmashali, a transgender rights activist, expressed anger at the proposal, arguing that it would give leeway to assailants. Akkai urged that the transgender community has its own set of laws for protection, like POCSO and women’s rape laws, adding that the lack of political reservation, employment opportunities and sports reservations for the transgender community is a barrier to achieving this goal.