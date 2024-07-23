142 FIRs lodged over illegal flexes since June 1 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Ever since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started its crackdown on illegal flexes and banners in June, 8,362 flexes have been removed and 142 FIRs have been registered.

Following incidents of political leaders and their supporters defacing public areas with illegal publicity hoardings, the Palike had given standing instructions to ward engineers to remove them and lodge FIRs.

Civic officials lodged 267 complaints with the jurisdictional police for registration of FIRs and collected Rs 1,03,000 as penalty from those involved in putting up unauthorised flexes.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had instructed officials to ensure that there were no unauthorised advertisements in all sectors and to take legal action. Also, Special Commissioner (Revenue Department) Munish Moudgil will hold a review meeting with senior officials and get a report regarding the installation of unauthorised advertisements.

Citizens send a photo or video of illegal banners or hoardings along with the address to the corporation helpline number 1533 or the advertisement department’s WhatsApp number 9480683939 to initiate appropriate action.