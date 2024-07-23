BBMP to take up survey of street vendors in Bengaluru soon

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Special Commissioner, BBMP Welfare Division, Suralkar Vikas Kishore held a virtual meeting with senior officials on Monday regarding the survey of street vendors and identification of vending zones.

According to All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU) member Vinay Srinivasa and activists working for street vendors’ rights, the civic body will take up a zone-wise survey of street vendors and will not involve any agency.

“This is a big move. When the BBMP hired an agency the last time, the survey had a lot of issues and many vendors were missed. The staff complained about travel allowance, and many stopped the enumeration after 5 pm. Due to this, street vendors were not counted after 5.30 pm,” said Srinivasa.

The activist also said the move would fix accountability. The union has submitted a memorandum with demands. “We have highlighted several issues and hope the same is not repeated this time,” he added.

The special commissioner said the survey will kick off in a month. “The zonal commissioners will decide on vending and non-vending zones based on central and state government rules,” Kishore said.

Officials said after the survey, eligible vendors will be given identity cards and certificates.