BDA comes up with plan to revive Bengaluru peripheral ring road

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is making another attempt to revive one of the long-delayed infrastructure projects of the city — the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). This time, the authority is thinking of combining the project with Metro rail.

A senior BDA official said, “We have tried everything, but the project is not taking off. No bidders are coming forward. There are also land acquisition issues. We are planning to propose combining the road works with Metro rail, which is also expanding across the city. This will not just help draw companies to bid for the tender, but will also ensure the project is completed.”

As per BDA’s plan, gaps have to be earmarked along the median of the eight-lane carriageway for public utilities. “These gaps can be utilised for laying Metro rail lines. Bengaluru is fast growing and so is the need for Metro rail. The Metro connectivity in future needs to be expanded. So instead of acquiring land later, the two projects can be combined and executed fast,” the official said.

The proposal will be placed before the BDA Board and the government for discussion and final approval before deciding on the next course of action.