Relative rapes four-year-old girl, kin of victim hold massive protest in Bengaluru village

BENGALURU: Following the arrest of a man accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl, residents of Magadi and relatives of the victim’s family held a massive protest on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The child was allegedly raped and killed by a relative near Old Masjid Mohalla Road in Magadi Town police station limits in Ramana-gara, on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Irfan Khan (34), a resident of Kengeri, Bengaluru, and a daily wage worker. Police said the child’s parents filed a missing complaint at the police station on Saturday. The child’s semi-naked body was found near bushes on Tippagondanahalli Road.

The postmortem revealed that the child had been raped. After checking CCTV footage, police arrested Khan from Kalasipalya in Bengaluru on Monday night. Khan often visited the child’s house, and on Saturday, lured her out on the pretext of buying her ice-cream.

He sexually assaulted her and disposed of the body. When the girl’s mother contacted Khan as she was last seen with him, Khan pretended ignorance and evaded her questions. Khan then switched off his mobile phone.

Police registered a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, abduction and murder case based on the complaint filed by the child’s father. Investigations are on.