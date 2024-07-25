Darshan’s wife meets Dy CM Shivakumar, he says it was for her son’s admission

BENGALURU: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday at his residence. Stating that Vijayalakshmi came to meet him to discuss about her son’s admission, Shivakumar said, “Darshan and Vijayalakshmi’s son was studying in our school, but was moved to another institution sometime back. She came seeking readmission for him in our school, and she met me since the principal denied admission.”

“There are rules for school admissions. I have told her to meet the principal once again. She lives next to our school and it would benefit the child. She is concerned about his education,” he said. Replying to a question on whether he would help Darshan if any alleged injustice was meted out to him, he said, “Darshan is in judicial custody and the police are investigating it. I never interfere with any investigations or judicial processes.

Law will take its course.” Also, replying to reporters if the Congress was using suspended MD of the Valmiki Development Corporation, Kallesh, to lodge a complaint against ED officials, Shivakumar said, “The Congress needn’t use anyone. He has filed a complaint and an FIR has been registered. I learnt that the court had stayed it. Kallesh was suspended on charges of corruption, and the law will take its course.”

On JDS MLC Suraj Revanna’s statement that he would reveal everything about the Congress and BJP joining hands to finish him, he quipped, “He is free to reveal anything to anyone.”