Experts call for ban on 'hazardous' gas geysers

BENGALURU: Gas geysers, often chosen for their lower purchase and operational cost, continue to be a major cause of fatalities, despite the well-known risks of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fire hazards.

Many of these geysers display a fake Indian Standards Institution (ISI) seal without proper certification and are unregulated due to a lack of government guidelines, experts highlight, adding that unlike electric geysers, which feature an auto-off system to prevent overheating, gas geysers can overheat continuously, creating a suffocating environment with dangerously low oxygen levels.

When TNIE reached out to various retailers and users to understand why gas geysers remain popular, despite associated risks, a seller explained that they are cheaper to purchase and install, compared to electric or solar water heaters. Moreover, gas geysers can be more energy-efficient than some electric models and are not dependent on the electrical grid, making them reliable even during power outages. “Not only gas geysers, but even their parts are easy to find,” the seller added.