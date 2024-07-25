Experts call for ban on 'hazardous' gas geysers

BENGALURU: Gas geysers, often chosen for their lower purchase and operational cost, continue to be a major cause of fatalities, despite the well-known risks of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fire hazards.
Many of these geysers display a fake Indian Standards Institution (ISI) seal without proper certification and are unregulated due to a lack of government guidelines, experts highlight, adding that unlike electric geysers, which feature an auto-off system to prevent overheating, gas geysers can overheat continuously, creating a suffocating environment with dangerously low oxygen levels.
When TNIE reached out to various retailers and users to understand why gas geysers remain popular, despite associated risks, a seller explained that they are cheaper to purchase and install, compared to electric or solar water heaters. Moreover, gas geysers can be more energy-efficient than some electric models and are not dependent on the electrical grid, making them reliable even during power outages. “Not only gas geysers, but even their parts are easy to find,” the seller added.
Dr Sudha, OPD Surgeon at Jayanagar General Hospital, emphasised that the risk of exposure to CO is the same regardless of age and preexisting health conditions. Installing a gas geyser in a poorly ventilated area can lead to dangerous conditions. As the geyser heats water, it consumes oxygen from the surrounding air, creating an environment with reduced oxygen levels and increased CO concentration. Inhaling CO instead of oxygen results in hypoxia, where the body cannot get sufficient oxygen, she explained.
Experts highlighted that if the condition worsens, it can impair brain function, leading to unconsciousness and, in severe cases, death due to suffocation. Prompt action to remove the affected individual from the area and administer supplemental oxygen can prevent serious harm and aid in recovery, doctors point out.
A senior police officer explained that people often install gas geysers in non-ventilated areas and keep them running, which depletes the environmental oxygen. This typically occurs when the bathroom is closed while the geyser is on, or when someone enters the bathroom shortly after turning off the geyser, the officer said, further stressing that leaving the bathroom open for a few minutes after turning off the gas geyser can help prevent hazards, the significant risks associated with it still ‘warrant immediate ban.’