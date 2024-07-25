Six years after escaping prison time, convict found, jailed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Six years after a convict hoodwinked police and fled from the Metropolitan Magistrate Traffic Court, after being sentenced in a road mishap case, the Jeevan Bhima Nagar traffic police managed to trace him in May. In 2015, the convict, Dinesh (32), who was riding a motorcycle, knocked down Guruappa (54), who was on a moped, killing him on the spot.

The police registered a case under Sections 279 (negligent riding) and 304(A)(causing death) of the IPC. In 2018, the 6th MMTC court convicted him, sentencing him to 1 year and 2 months in prison, with a Rs 2,000 fine.

Dinesh challenged the court’s verdict in the City Civil and Sessions Court 62, which upheld the earlier order. Later, Dinesh absconded from his residence in Thippasandra, Bengaluru, and fled to his home taluk of Turuvekere in Tumakuru district. Covid-19 delayed the investigation.

Later, the court ordered for Dinesh to be produced, and the police started tracking his call data records (CDR) and tower locations and traced him to Turuvekere on May 1, but he managed to give them the slip.

They found him at a farmhouse in Jakkanahalli on May 30, and produced him in court. He is currently cooling his heels in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, for his earlier crime. Investigation is on.