Bengaluru government buildings owe over Rs 7 crore in service charges

BENGALURU: With the State government cracking down on property tax defaulters, two prime buildings in the state capital are yet to pay service charge dues. It is here that ministers and officials sit and take all decisions, making the situation even more ironical.

The two seats of power -- Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha -- are yet to pay over Rs 7 crore as service charges for 15 years to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Vidhana Soudha has dues of Rs 2.29 crore and Vikasa Soudha has to pay Rs 5.32 crore.

From 2008-09 to 2015-16, Vidhana Soudha had to pay Rs 11,10,876 annually, after which the amount was revised with penalty to Rs 13,88,595 from 2016-17 to 2020-21. It then increased to Rs 19,9,704 from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

In case of Vidhana Soudha, the government had to pay arrears of Rs 27,74,984 from 2008-09 to 2015-16, which later increased to Rs 34,68,730 till 2020-21, and then to Rs 34,96,480 from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

“The pending amount to be cleared by the government for Vikasa Soudha is Rs 5,00,32,962 and Rs 2,00,29,095 for Vidhana Soudha. Under special provisions, it was decided to exempt all government (central and state) buildings from payment of property tax. But they have to pay service charges. When all government offices are paying up, we cannot make exemptions for any government agency. The last date is July 31, after which stern action will be taken,” said a senior BBMP official, not wanting to be named.

The official added that BBMP has sent multiple reminder notices to the government, but the dues were not cleared. On February 29, 2024, the Department of Personnel Administration and Reforms wrote to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, seeking one-time exemption. “We replied that it cannot be given. Payments need to be made as government and BBMP need money,” the official said.