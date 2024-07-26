Optimizing bedroom lighting for better sleep: Key factors to consider

BENGALURU: Quality sleep is often difficult to achieve in today’s stressful world. Among the factors that can disrupt our rest, lighting stands is crucial yet often overlooked. The bedroom plays a significant role in ensuring sleep quality, where poor lighting choices can turn the space uninviting and disturbing.
The biological clock
Our biological clock is designed to wake up with daylight and sleep when night falls. The advent of artificial light, from streetlamps to phone screens, disrupts the balance between natural daylight and our internal clock, affecting our relationship with darkness. “Matching our body’s internal clock with external light is essential for producing good quality sleep. Altering this alignment affects the entire sleep process,” says Dr Harshini Errabelli, a sleep specialist.
The circadian rhythm, our 24-hour internal clock, coordinates various processes in the body by interpreting external cues. Dr Harshini adds, “Getting exposed to morning sunlight is a crucial factor in good sleep hygiene that helps synchronise the circadian rhythm.” Artificial light, especially at night, can trigger the brain’s wake-up centre, keeping us awake throughout the night.
Bedroom lighting
Matching interior lighting with natural light patterns is vital for creating the perfect bedroom lighting for better sleep.
Here are common mistakes to avoid:
Ignoring natural light
“People often underestimate the importance of natural light when designing their bedrooms, often opting for dark rooms,” Dr Errabelli highlights. “It’s advisable to ensure that the room receives ample natural light during the day, as it helps to wake you up gently with the biological clock.” Maximising natural light can be achieved by placing large windows with sheer curtains. Solar-shaded windows, are an excellent option.
Lighting dominance
In many Indian households, a single overhead light fixture is the norm, with the belief that it will sufficiently illuminate the entire room. This approach, however, is outdated and can create a harsh environment, particularly in bedrooms. While some may believe white light is ideal for bedrooms and that warm light is harmful, the opposite is true. It’s the cooler (or white) light that can be harsh on the eyes and disrupt sleep, says Dr Errabelli. “The number of lights should be determined based on the room’s area. Instead of simply placing lights symmetrically or in the four corners, it’s essential to consider proper segregation of spaces within the room,” emphasises advises Aarti Khandekar, an interior designer.
Night lighting
Night lights are used for navigating the bedroom without fully waking the whole room with bright lights. Choose nightlights with adjustable brightness levels or warm-coloured bulbs, and place them strategically to provide gentle illumination. Khandekar advises, “The colour temperature of the room lighting should be carefully chosen. Red light has the least impact on melatonin production and is less likely to disrupt sleep.”