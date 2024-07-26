Optimizing bedroom lighting for better sleep: Key factors to consider

BENGALURU: Quality sleep is often difficult to achieve in today’s stressful world. Among the factors that can disrupt our rest, lighting stands is crucial yet often overlooked. The bedroom plays a significant role in ensuring sleep quality, where poor lighting choices can turn the space uninviting and disturbing.

The biological clock

Our biological clock is designed to wake up with daylight and sleep when night falls. The advent of artificial light, from streetlamps to phone screens, disrupts the balance between natural daylight and our internal clock, affecting our relationship with darkness. “Matching our body’s internal clock with external light is essential for producing good quality sleep. Altering this alignment affects the entire sleep process,” says Dr Harshini Errabelli, a sleep specialist.

The circadian rhythm, our 24-hour internal clock, coordinates various processes in the body by interpreting external cues. Dr Harshini adds, “Getting exposed to morning sunlight is a crucial factor in good sleep hygiene that helps synchronise the circadian rhythm.” Artificial light, especially at night, can trigger the brain’s wake-up centre, keeping us awake throughout the night.

Bedroom lighting

Matching interior lighting with natural light patterns is vital for creating the perfect bedroom lighting for better sleep.