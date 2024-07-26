Under the knife: Common myths about plastic surgery

BENGALURU: Plastic Surgery transforms lives of millions across the globe every year by offering reconstructive and aesthetic surgeries. Our repertoire of surgeries can achieve a variety of goals like restoring the smile of a child born with cleft lip; reverse the age of an ageing face by almost two decades; put back a hand cut off from the rest of the upper limb as seen in accidents; fix the fractured face; reconstruct a jaw that had to be removed due to cancer so that patient can have normal appearance and chew his food like before and many more procedures.

With World Plastic Surgery Day having been observed on July 15, it’s a good time to delve into the misconceptions surrounding it.

Myth 1 : Plastic surgery involves use of ‘plastic’

The name, plastic surgery is derived from the Greek word ‘plastikos’ which means ‘to mould’. As plastic surgeons can mould tissues to give desired shape for coverage of a defect or modify a body part, the speciality is called as plastic surgery. The use of foreign material in plastic surgery is occasional and all of them are biocompatible materials designed keeping patient safety as foremost goal in mind.

Myth 2 : Plastic surgery will be scarless

Any incision that breaches the thickness of dermis(deeper layer of skin) leaves a scar. It is important to understand that plastic surgery will also leave scars though they are cleverly planned by your surgeon to make them very fine and imperceptible by placing them in hidden areas. We also use special post-scar management protocols that involve use of creams, silicone gel sheets, lasers, etc to achieve fine scars.