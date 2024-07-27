Bengaluru PG murder accused arrested in Madhya Pradesh

BENGALURU: The police have arrested the murderer of 24-year-old Kriti Kumari, who was found dead with her throat slit on the third floor of a paying guest accommodation in VR Layout, Koramangala in the city on Tuesday night.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abhishek Sharma.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed to TNIE that the accused was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Friday and is being brought back to Bengaluru city. The motive for the murder is yet to be known.

According to a source, after the accused is brought to the city, he will be produced in a local court. Abhishek was tracked down after analyzing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses.

The deceased Krithi Kumari was an employee of a private company. Krithi, who hailed from Bihar, was murdered between 11.10pm and 11.20 pm on Tuesday night