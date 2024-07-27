Heartfelt journey: From motherhood to stand-up comedy

BENGALURU: There are times when one must follow one’s heart. The last time I remember doing that was when I sneaked out of Mount Carmel College, with two of my favourite lecturers in tow, and got married in a beautiful little cottage (albeit a little run-down), to the love of my 18-year-old life. That tryst with destiny gave me the opportunity to play the greatest role of my life…of being a mom.

Sounds a bit trite doesn’t it, but that’s the biggest truth of my life. A lawyer, performing artiste, a writer, a public speaker or India’s first ‘funny-girl’ doesn’t hold a candle to my role as a mom. In an interview, I was asked as to how I felt to be adjudged as BBC’s top hundred women in the world to have shattered the glass ceiling, my name amongst my personal heroes’ like Angelina Jolie and Elizabeth Warren.

I just sat stunned by the accolades because I knew that whenever I spoke about the need for emancipation, or strength or equal opportunities, it was because I too, had a daughter. I also advocate strongly for the rights of the LGBTQ community and speak passionately for their equal-rights, because I have a son who is as fearless as me. I taught him to be true to himself, lion-hearted, valiant and loving and I taught him well.

Well, these two beautiful souls, who were gifted to me, along with my munchkin, took off on an impromptu trip to the magical island of Sri Lanka. It was a ‘blood-brother’ trip with both my hubby and son-in-law opting out. It was a beautiful idyllic holiday, replete with pristine beaches, elephants, turtle-sanctuaries, scrumptious food and beatific locals.