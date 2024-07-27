Heartfelt journey: From motherhood to stand-up comedy

BENGALURU: There are times when one must follow one’s heart. The last time I remember doing that was when I sneaked out of Mount Carmel College, with two of my favourite lecturers in tow, and got married in a beautiful little cottage (albeit a little run-down), to the love of my 18-year-old life. That tryst with destiny gave me the opportunity to play the greatest role of my life…of being a mom.
Sounds a bit trite doesn’t it, but that’s the biggest truth of my life. A lawyer, performing artiste, a writer, a public speaker or India’s first ‘funny-girl’ doesn’t hold a candle to my role as a mom. In an interview, I was asked as to how I felt to be adjudged as BBC’s top hundred women in the world to have shattered the glass ceiling, my name amongst my personal heroes’ like Angelina Jolie and Elizabeth Warren.
I just sat stunned by the accolades because I knew that whenever I spoke about the need for emancipation, or strength or equal opportunities, it was because I too, had a daughter. I also advocate strongly for the rights of the LGBTQ community and speak passionately for their equal-rights, because I have a son who is as fearless as me. I taught him to be true to himself, lion-hearted, valiant and loving and I taught him well.
Well, these two beautiful souls, who were gifted to me, along with my munchkin, took off on an impromptu trip to the magical island of Sri Lanka. It was a ‘blood-brother’ trip with both my hubby and son-in-law opting out. It was a beautiful idyllic holiday, replete with pristine beaches, elephants, turtle-sanctuaries, scrumptious food and beatific locals.
The ravages of repeated bad governance were visible scars, what with the economy in shambles and many farmers refusing to till their fields because of the rising costs. This time around it was just staying in beautiful resorts and experiencing the island on a peripheral level for me. But the next time around, I’m going to experience everything this beautiful land has to offer.
Coming back to namma-ooru, I was excited to watch actor/comedian Vir Das’ new show, the Mind Fool India tour. It’s wonderful to belong to the performing arts genre as all the young’uns who once acted with you are now successful in their own right. I got great seats and the show was insightful, intelligent and hilarious. I had met Vir 14 years ago and now…he deserved an Emmy!
As a fellow stand-up, I know the pain behind the humour and believe me…being labelled a ‘terrorist’ for being tongue-in-cheek isn’t funny! I was chuffed to see young Aditi Mittal open for Vir. I had given up my spot to be trained in London to her because I was committed to a fund-raiser here, in aid of the Karunashraya hospice.
Biren and Ragini Ghose are perhaps one of the best loved couples in town. The family envelops you in their circle of love, with great food, a flowing bar and of course great music. The talented family all sing, and Biren is well known for his repertoire of playing the guitar and singing. Needless to say his birthday-brunch was a hoot!
It’s not often one gets to see a managing director let his hair down!
