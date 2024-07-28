Bamboo Society of India promoting bamboo cycles to make cycling economical, ecological

BENGALURU: With rising vehicular pollution, traffic jams, health issues, economic and ecological challenges, cycling is becoming a sought-after option. While the government is doing little to encourage cycling, communities and private companies are promoting it in residential and commercial spaces.
Around 50,000 cycles are sold in Karnataka every month, but only 5-10% of the old ones are recycled. To address the issue of scrap and to make cycling economically and ecologically viable, the Bamboo Society of India (BSI) is promoting bamboo cycles.
“The frame and body is made of hard bamboo, but the tyre rim is steel and the tyres are like that of any other cycle. Bamboo cycles are popular in other countries, but yet to make inroads into India, despite there being a huge market. Some bamboo cycles are being made and sold in Maharashtra, but not for commercial purposes,” BSI Executive Director, KN Murthy told TNSE.
India produces 2-3 species of solid bamboo that are used in furniture and can be used in making cycles. One of the species is Dendrocalamus stocksii, which is grown in abundance along the Konkan coast. “If bamboo is well treated and used, these cycles have a life of 15- 20 years. Pilots have been done and we are talking to various stakeholders to start sales. They are easy to make, handle and dispose of,” Murthy said.
The Institute of Wood Science and Technology has partnered with a leading multinational car company to manufacture the front-end assembly of cars using processed wood fibre and bamboo. Also, the Indian Plywood Industries Research and Training Institute had prepared models of cycles and cars using processed wood and bamboo. But commercial operations are yet to take off.
The Karnataka Cycle Dealers’ Association (KCDA) and traders association are showing interest in bamboo cycles to introduce them in educational institutions, like IIT, IISc and IIM-B where they supply regular cycles. They are also looking at tech and corporate firms for this.
KCDA president Nilesh Shah said children’s cycles are sold the maximum followed by those belonging to the economically backward section. There is a considerable rise in cyclists from corporate houses. “Bamboo cycles will click as India has a very good cycling market. If the cost is affordable, they can then be tried in all segments as scrapping and disposal is a matter of concern.”
Bengaluru Cycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran, also a member of the Bicycle Citizens Network, said the secondary market for the poor is picking up gradually, but there is not much recycling value.