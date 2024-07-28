Bamboo Society of India promoting bamboo cycles to make cycling economical, ecological

BENGALURU: With rising vehicular pollution, traffic jams, health issues, economic and ecological challenges, cycling is becoming a sought-after option. While the government is doing little to encourage cycling, communities and private companies are promoting it in residential and commercial spaces.

Around 50,000 cycles are sold in Karnataka every month, but only 5-10% of the old ones are recycled. To address the issue of scrap and to make cycling economically and ecologically viable, the Bamboo Society of India (BSI) is promoting bamboo cycles.

“The frame and body is made of hard bamboo, but the tyre rim is steel and the tyres are like that of any other cycle. Bamboo cycles are popular in other countries, but yet to make inroads into India, despite there being a huge market. Some bamboo cycles are being made and sold in Maharashtra, but not for commercial purposes,” BSI Executive Director, KN Murthy told TNSE.

India produces 2-3 species of solid bamboo that are used in furniture and can be used in making cycles. One of the species is Dendrocalamus stocksii, which is grown in abundance along the Konkan coast. “If bamboo is well treated and used, these cycles have a life of 15- 20 years. Pilots have been done and we are talking to various stakeholders to start sales. They are easy to make, handle and dispose of,” Murthy said.