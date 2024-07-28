Pesticides, preservatives present highly in seasonal fruits: Horticulture expert

BENGALURU: From watermelon, green and black grapes to bright red apples, the allure of fresh fruits is no longer confined to their natural growing seasons. However, as these vibrant produce become available year-round, experts warn that non-seasonal fruits often contain higher levels of pesticides and preservatives, and consuming them can be risky.

While it is typically believed that some fruits are easy to grow in the state because of easy adaptation to diverse soil types, agri-experts highlight that fruits like strawberries, grapes, and apples cannot be grown without the use of preservatives, and advanced storage techniques.

A horticulture expert explained that while many believe that exotic fruits, especially dragon fruit is grown with minimal use of preservatives, as its thick skin helps protect the fruit during transport and storage, in reality, the local climate is not supportive for production and storage of these fruits, and can be maintained only with preservatives.

Experts highlight hidden health risks, in off-season fruits, as they lack nutritional value compared to their seasonal counterparts.

Consultant Dietician at Motherhood Hospitals Dr Reenu Dubey explained that off-season fruits are often subjected to heavy preservation methods including use of pesticides, fungicides, and artificial ripening agents, which can lead to allergies, infections, and gastrointestinal problems.