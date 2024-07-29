Bengaluru: Textile waste mounting, sustainable fashion key

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru is struggling to manage its garbage, tonnes of textile waste either end up in landfills or get burnt, point out experts working on solid waste management. They inform that the city produces over 5,000 tonnes of waste every day, of which, over 200 tonnes is textile waste and almost 75 per cent of it is burnt, releasing harmful emissions.

A Department of Handlooms and Textiles official said, “It’s easy to buy, easy to throw away textiles, but not easy to recycle. Hence, buying should be done responsibly. Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour.”

He added that Bengaluru is home to over 400 textile industries producing 20 per cent of India’s textiles. In the past 10 years, the city’s textile waste has increased from 2.8 per cent to 4 per cent of the total solid waste generated. Alarmingly, less than 1 per cent of this waste is fully recyclable.

In just 10 months, the waste collection centres operated by NGOs have collected over 1,31,000 kg of waste, the official said, adding that “Decomposition of textiles varies based on the fabric. Pure cotton takes around 5 months to decompose, while wool takes 4 months. In contrast, polyester and Lycra fabrics take over hundreds of years, highlighting the need for sustainable fashion practices.”

To mitigate the crisis, organisations like Saahas Zero Waste, Hasirudala, Eco Dhaga, Fabpoint, Restore, Bandana Dhara, The Bag, Sustain Lable, Amukta, and Sumrux are bringing up sustainable fashion practices, such as upcycling, repurposing, and recycling to significantly reduce textile waste. Additionally, promoting eco-friendly fabrics, reducing waste generation, and implementing effective waste management systems can help reduce this problem.

Astha Khubele, Associate Lead at Saahas Zero Waste Private Limited, which according to her is the country’s first textile waste collection and recycling entity, that managed to collect over 250 tonnes of textile waste in 2023, said, “We have engaged with over 1,400 daily waste collectors and collaborated with the Department of Handlooms and Textiles to highlight the need for segregated textile waste collection.”