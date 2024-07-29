Karnataka: ‘Pollution Under Control’ certificates may get costlier

BENGALURU: Rates of the ‘Pollution Under Control’ certificate are likely to be hiked. The Karnataka Emission Testing Centers Owner’s Associations met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy recently and apprised him about the increasing cost of rent, emission checking equipment, salaries and overheads, and have requested him to revise the rates.

The members said the rates were hiked almost three years ago.

As of now, two-wheelers are paying Rs 65, autos Rs 75, four-wheel petrol vehicles Rs 115, and diesel vehicles Rs 160 for PUC certificates. The association has urged the government to hike the emission rates of two-wheelers to Rs 110, autos to Rs 100, four-wheel petrol and CNG vehicles to Rs 200 and diesel vehicles to Rs 250.

“It is almost three years since the rates for emission testing were revised. There are more than 2,600 emission testing centres across Karnataka, of which 700 are in Bengaluru. The rates of rent in petrol pumps, the cost of emission testing equipment, and the salaries of the staff have gone up. To cope with the increasing costs, we have urged Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Transport Commissioner Yogeesh to hike the rates,” Karnataka Emission Testing Centers Owner’s Associations president Yogesh told The New Indian Express.

The transport department is aiming to centralise all emission testing centres under one server and issue secure PUC certificates.