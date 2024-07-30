2 die, 3 hurt in separate accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two men died and three others were injured in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. Forty-year-old Kumar, a resident of Kariyappahalli and a tractor driver, was mowed down by a speeding car near Kariyappahalli Junction on Bannerghatta Road. Kumar and two women -- Savitha Bagh and Champaka, residents of Kariyappahalli and hailing from Nepal -- were crossing the road when the car coming from Jigani knocked them down.

While Kumar died on the spot, the women, both daily wage workers, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Passersby caught the car driver, identified as Harish (26), a resident of Jigani. The Bannerghatta police have arrested him. In another incident, Amarnath Reddy (45) of Chikkaballapura died after a milk tanker hit his two-wheeler near Chikka Sanne Gate on the Bengaluru-Bellary Road at 10.30 pm. Nagesh, a resident of Devanahalli, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries.

The police said the milk tanker took a right turn abruptly and rammed the two-wheeler, causing the duo to fall. Passersby rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Reddy brought dead. Nagesh is undergoing treatment. The Devanahalli traffic police arrested truck driver Suresh.